Varun Dhawan hails Jackie Shroff as the ‘coolest actor’

Varun Dhawan recently spoke about his experience working with the legendary Jackie Shroff on the upcoming action film ‘Baby John’, and his words were full of admiration for the veteran actor.

At an event in Mumbai, Varun shared how working alongside Jackie was a rewarding experience, describing him as the “coolest actor” in the industry.

The ‘Dilwale’ star highlighted Jackie Shroff’s relaxed and approachable demeanor, both on and off the set.

“He is a very chilled-out man; it was wonderful working with him,” Varun said. “The way he treats people off-screen is just amazing. I learned a lot from him, and he is one of the coolest actors we have here.” Varun also praised Jackie’s professionalism, especially during their action sequences. “I had to do some action with him too, and he gave me full freedom. Kalees and I had a great time working with Jackie sir,” he added.

Producer Atlee, who has been instrumental in bringing this project to life, revealed that Jackie Shroff was always the first choice for the role of the antagonist.

“From day one, Atlee sir wanted Jackie sir to play the part, and he has gone beyond expectations. This will be Jackie Shroff 3.0 in the film,” Varun said, building excitement around Jackie’s portrayal of the villain.

Atlee also teased the audience about Jackie’s role in ‘Baby John’, comparing it to Bobby Deol’s villainous turn in ‘Animal’ last year. Jackie Shroff will play Babbar Sher, the antagonist in this action-packed drama, which is a remake of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil film ‘Theri’.

The movie stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Zara Zyanna.

‘Baby John’ was officially announced in July 2023 and is slated for release on June 6, 2025. The film is produced by Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films, and A for Apple Productions.