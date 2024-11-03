Cardi B slams Elon Musk’s ‘puppet’ comment over her Kamala Harris support speech

Elon Musk has now clashed with another celebrity supporting Kamala Harris and this time it is Cardi B. The ‘WAP’ rapper slammed the ‘Spacex CEO’ for his comment on her support speech for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. The feud stirred after Musk called Cardi a ‘puppet’ after she had to pause her speech for a minute during the campaign. The teleprompter glitched for a moment and the Grammy-winning rapper waited for someone to hand her phone with the speech points.

Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy. https://t.co/gwbZBKIAk8 Advertisement — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2024



Taking to X, Musk posted a video of the campaign and remarked, “Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.” The comment didn’t sit well with the ‘Drip’ hitmaker who left no stone unturned to bash the tech billionaire. Responding to his tweet, Cardi B said, “I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle…. PS fix my algorithm.”

I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t… https://t.co/BBYQ2O0KYJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 2, 2024



Cardi B delivered a speech in support of Kamala Harris. Moreover, she condemned Donald Trump’s stance on women’s rights at a Milwaukee rally Friday. At the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Centre, the rapper announced “I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. “I do not take lightly the call to show up, the call to speak up, the call to deliver a message that’s been on my heart a hot minute now.”

She added, “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog, I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something. Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question us, how we got to the top. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

Meanwhile, previously in May, Cardi B told Rolling Stone that she wasn’t planning to support either Donald Trump or Joe Biden in the 2024 elections. However, things changed as Kamala Harris entered the presidential race. “I did not have faith on any candidates until she joined the race. She said the things that I wanted to hear, that I want to see next in this country.”

Lauding Harris, she said, “I believe every word that comes out of her mouth. She’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she’s not delusional. Kamala recognizes that this country is at risk. That the economy needs to get stronger, that the cost of food and the cost of living is too high.”

The US presidential elections will take place on November 5. The elections will be fought between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.