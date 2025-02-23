Subhi & Natania, Indian artists, join Cardi B for SMURFS soundtrack

Indian artists Subhi and Natania are making waves on the global music scene with their latest collaboration on ‘Higher Love’, a track featuring rap sensation Cardi B and Grammy-winning producer DJ Khaled.

The song is part of the soundtrack for the upcoming ‘SMURFS’ movie, bringing a unique blend of cultures to the much-anticipated film.

Advertisement

DJ Khaled, known for his star-studded collaborations, expressed his excitement about the project. In a statement, he shared how the ‘Smurfs’ franchise has been a part of his life since childhood. Now, as a father, the opportunity to contribute to the movie’s soundtrack feels like a “full-circle moment.”

Advertisement

He praised the team, saying, “Working alongside Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi on ‘Higher Love’ has been an inspiring journey. I can’t wait for the world to experience the magic we’ve created.”

Natania, known for her distinct sound and songwriting prowess, described ‘Higher Love’ as a song that radiates confidence and self-belief. “It’s about celebrating your unique energy and sharing that with the world. I’m so thrilled to bring something this joyful to the universe while representing my roots and culture,” she said.

Subhi echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of bringing Punjabi influences to a global soundtrack. “Being part of this project with such incredible artists—Cardi B, DJ Khaled, and Natania—is an absolute honor. Music is universal, and I’m grateful to represent my Indian heritage on such a big stage. This track is all about joy and energy, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it!” she shared.

The ‘SMURFS’ movie features an exciting plot where Smurfette, voiced by Rihanna, embarks on a daring mission to rescue Papa Smurf, played by John Goodman. The villainous duo Razamel and Gargamel pose a major threat, setting the stage for an adventurous and heartwarming tale.

Stay tuned for the release, and get ready to groove to this high-energy collaboration!