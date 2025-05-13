Cannes red carpet cracks down on skin-baring looks and dramatic outfits

Fashion at the Cannes Film Festival has always been headline material—sometimes for the glamour, sometimes for the drama but for 2025, the organizers are drawing a firm line in the sand or rather, on the red carpet.

In a new and clearly stated rulebook released ahead of the 78th edition of the prestigious film festival (running May 13–24, 2025), Cannes red carpet has officially banned outfits that reveal too much skin or take up too much space.

Yes, you read that right—nudity and voluminous dresses are out.

For those prepping their designer wardrobes for the Grand Théâtre Lumière’s high-profile gala screenings (which typically roll out around 7 and 10 p.m.), the dress code has been made crystal clear: think classic, elegant, and contained.

That means long dresses, tuxedos, or a little black dress. Women can also opt for a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, or a dressy top paired with black trousers.

Footwear? Classy only—no sneakers allowed.

For men, it’s a black or navy suit with a tie or bowtie. Basically, you’ll need to dress to impress without hogging space or flashing too much skin.

One of the major style casualties of this updated rulebook? Those dramatic, sweeping gowns with massive trains that usually turn heads and dominate photo ops.

According to the official guidelines, such oversized outfits disrupt the flow of guests and make seating inside the theatre a logistical headache. And Cannes has no time for traffic jams—on or off the red carpet.

It’s not just about avoiding chaos, though. The rules also emphasize “decency.” The charter explicitly bans nudity on the red carpet and in all festival areas.

While that doesn’t mean Cannes is asking for modesty in the Victorian sense, it does put the brakes on the sheer, see-through, and skin-baring trends that have become a regular fixture in recent years.

Oh, and don’t even think about showing up with a tote bag or backpack. These, too, are banned at gala screenings. If you’re carrying more than a clutch, you’ll have to stow it in lockers provided nearby—which will be open until 12:30 a.m., according to the organisers.

Importantly, the festival isn’t bluffing. The document makes it clear that staff will be “obligated to prohibit” anyone not adhering to the dress code from walking the red carpet. For non-gala screenings, though, there’s a bit more leeway—“proper attire” will do.