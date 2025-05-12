Cannes 2025: The most anticipated films that will steal the spotlight

Cannes 2025: The world turns its gaze to the glamorous French Riviera. 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is shaping up to be a spectacle unlike any other.

A celebration of cinema that honors both legacy and innovation, this year’s lineup promises to be a whirlwind of emotion, intellect, and artistry.

From seasoned filmmakers to breakout voices, Cannes 2025 is gearing up for a series of films. They will have critics, cinephiles, and global audiences buzzing.

Here’s a rundown of the most anticipated films of the festival that you need to know about:

1. Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest)

One of the most exciting announcements of this year’s festival is the restoration of Satyajit Ray’s classic ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’. It will have screening under the prestigious Cannes Classics section.

Originally released in 1970, this cinematic masterpiece, which explores urban ennui and the search for meaning in the wilderness, has been beautifully restored thanks to a collaboration between Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation, India’s Film Heritage Foundation, and The Criterion Collection.

2. Charak (Fear of Faith)

Sudipto Sen’s ‘Charak’ is generating serious buzz with its bold exploration of faith, ritual, and socio-political tensions. It revolves against the backdrop of Bengal’s ancient Charak Puja festival. This visceral narrative tells the story of a young man whose body becomes a battleground between devotion and fanaticism.

With its striking visuals and powerful thematic concerns, ‘Charak’ is likely to be a conversation starter and one of the standout films of Cannes 2025.

3. Homebound

Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, who first made waves at Cannes with ‘Masaan’, returns to the festival with ‘Homebound’, a deeply human story about dignity, friendship, and the struggles of small-town India. Starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, the film follows two young men aspiring to join the police force, only to confront the harsh realities of a society where justice is often elusive.

Selected for the prestigious ‘Un Certain Regard’ section, ‘Homebound’ offers a realistic, yet universally resonant narrative that touches on themes of aspiration, morality, and social justice.

4. Leave One Day (Partir Un Jour)

Opening the 2025 festival is a film from a fresh new voice in French cinema, Amélie Bonnin, with ‘Leave One Day’. A poignant exploration of love, memory, and departure, this debut feature promises to be a lyrical and emotionally charged journey.

With its evocative title—one that echoes the melancholic mood of French chanson—the film’s delicate approach to complex emotions sets the stage for an unforgettable opening night at Cannes.

5. Die, My Love

After an eight-year hiatus, Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay returns to the competition with ‘Die, My Love’. It’s an adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s harrowing novel about postpartum psychosis and feminine rage.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, alongside Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, and Nick Nolte, the film promises to be one of the most emotionally raw and electrifying entries in the competition.

Known for her hauntingly intimate portrayals of psychological turmoil, Ramsay’s return to the Croisette is among the most anticipated moments of the festival.

6. Nouvelle Vague

Richard Linklater’s ‘Nouvelle Vague’ offers a nostalgic yet inventive homage to the revolutionary spirit of 1960s French cinema. Focusing on the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s iconic ‘Breathless’, this film features Zoey Deutch as Jean Seberg. The cast is largely French.

As a filmmaker known for his dialogue-driven narratives and meta-cinematic approach, Linklater’s take on the French New Wave promises to be both a love letter to cinema and a self-aware, playful exploration of the craft.

For film lovers, ‘Nouvelle Vague’ is a dream come true. It is a film within a film, capturing the essence of an era that changed the face of cinema.

7. A Doll Made Up of Clay

Cannes’ La Cinef section is always a place to discover fresh new voices. And, one of the most exciting entries this year is ‘A Doll Made Up of Clay’. It is a short film from India. This poetic narrative explores themes of gender, identity, and belonging through the eyes of a young girl in rural India.

The film serves as an allegory about molding oneself in a world that demands conformity.

As the countdown to Cannes 2025 continues, these films represent just a small glimpse of the extraordinary cinematic treasures awaiting audiences.

So, grab your popcorn—this year’s festival is bound to be a ride!