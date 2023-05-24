Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar attracts attention in a turquoise slinky satin backless dress

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is well known for showcasing both amazing cinematic work and eye-catching design statements. The alluring Manushi Chhillar, whose luminous presence and immaculate style mesmerised the globe at Cannes 2023, was one of the stars that stole the show this year. Manushi Chhillar, who is admired for her grace, wit, and allure, has dominated the world stage ever since she was named Miss World in 2017. She effortlessly attracts attention with her poise and attitude and seductive appeal, and her presence at Cannes was no exception. All eyes were on Manushi as she walked the Cannes red carpet because of her amazing beauty and impeccable sense of style. Her outfit selection alone was a work of art and a reflection of her keen sense of style. She was dressed in a cascading gown that was expertly created to flatter her body and left observers in amazement.

Manushi Chhillar’s fashion selections have always radiated elegance. This was reflected in her Cannes 2023 debut. With each passing day, Manushi’s incredible fashion choices continue to catch the eye of the fashion police. At Cannes, the actress changed into a blue maxi dress by Galvan London, the backless, low-cut satin dress boasts teeny straps and a plunging neckline. We must confess, Manushi’s choice of colours is excellent. She accessorised with bare cherry lips and smokey eyelashes to transform the streets into her catwalk. The sophistication was greatly enhanced by a chic bun with a centre parting. Thanks to a purse with spherical embroidery and golden studs, the outfit shined nicely.

Vicky Kaushal has also put his name down for Manushi’s third movie — The Great Indian Family. apart from agreeing to star in another high-profile movie, the action comedy Bade Miya Chote Miya. Tehran is another project she is working on with John Abraham.