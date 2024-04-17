‘Demon Hunters’ teaser set to debut at Cannes

Prepare for an exhilarating cinematic experience as the first glimpses of the action-packed comedy ‘Demon Hunters’ are set to dazzle audiences at the prestigious Cannes Film Market.

Directed by Chen Mei-Juin, this unique collaboration between India and Taiwan boasts a star-studded cast including Arjan Bajwa from India and J.C. Lin from Taiwan, alongside Regina Lei, Jack Kao, and Harry Chan, as reported by Variety.

Expressing his excitement, Bajwa shared, “Being a part of ‘Demon Hunters’ has been an incredible journey. Collaborating with such talented individuals from around the world has been truly enriching. I can’t wait for viewers to embark on this thrilling adventure with us.”

Echoing his sentiments, Lin remarked, “Working on ‘Demon Hunters’ has been a dream come true. It’s been an honor to collaborate with such a talented team from Hong Kong and India. I’m thrilled for audiences to immerse themselves in the world we’ve created, and this unveiling at Cannes marks just the beginning of our journey.”

The film promises a rollercoaster ride of action and laughter, guaranteed to keep audiences at the edge of their seats.

Produced by Light House Productions (Taiwan) and Kleos Entertainment Group (India), ‘Demon Hunters’ is slated for a global release this winter. The unveiling of the film’s first footage at Cannes 2024 has the cast buzzing with anticipation, recognizing the significance of this platform to showcase their labor of love.

Cindy Shyu of Light House Productions emphasized the film’s testament to the power of collaboration, blending action and comedy seamlessly. She expressed excitement about presenting this unique project on a global stage.

Gayathiri Guliani from Kleos Entertainment Group reiterated their commitment to delivering captivating content to global audiences, with ‘Demon Hunters’ standing as a prime example. Actor Arjan Bajwa, known for his role in Prime Video’s ‘Bestseller,’ reiterated his enthusiasm, underscoring the joy of collaborating with talent from across the globe on this wild adventure.

As the curtain rises on ‘Demon Hunters’ at Cannes, audiences worldwide await eagerly for a glimpse into this thrilling cinematic escapade.