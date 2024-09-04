Busan International Film Festival to unveil ‘Uprising’ as opening film

The highly anticipated 2024 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is gearing up to kick off on October 2, and this year, it promises to be an extraordinary celebration of cinematic artistry. The festival will launch with the international premiere of “Uprising,” a powerful historical war epic directed by Kim Sang-man and scripted by acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan-wook. This marks a significant moment as “Uprising” is the first streaming title to be honored as the festival’s opening film, highlighting the evolving landscape of film consumption.

Spanning ten days, the 29th edition of BIFF will draw cinephiles from around the globe, culminating in a closing ceremony that features “Spirit World,” the latest work by Singaporean director Eric Khoo, which stars the legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve. “Uprising” and “Spirit World” exemplify the festival’s commitment to showcasing stories that delve into the intricacies of human experience, according to Park Do-shin, the acting director of the festival. “These films are not just about entertainment; they challenge us to reflect on our existence and what it means to be human,” he explained.

In a recent press conference, Park Kwang-su, who took over as the festival’s chairperson in February, shared his vision for this year’s event. “After evaluating last year’s festival, we recognized that some traditional elements were missing,” he remarked. To enhance the experience for attendees, BIFF will reinstate offline dailies, which had previously transitioned to an online-only format. Additionally, a shuttle bus service will be available, alongside a dedicated festival lounge where guests can unwind and socialize.

Despite facing financial challenges, including a government subsidy cut of nearly 50%, the festival organizers have managed to increase the number of screenings by 8% compared to last year. This year’s lineup features an impressive 224 films from 63 countries, with a total of 279 screenings, including 13 international premieres and 86 world premieres. This remarkable feat is attributed to the festival’s growing support from corporate sponsors, ensuring a diverse and enriching program.

The festival is set to honor the work of Japanese director Kurosawa Kiyoshi, the recipient of the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award. Renowned for his psychological horror films, Kurosawa will have two of his latest works, “Serpent’s Path” and “Cloud,” screened at BIFF, both of which debuted at the Venice Film Festival. His inclusion underlines the festival’s commitment to celebrating influential Asian filmmakers.

Among other notable entries is Jia Zhangke’s “Caught by the Tides,” a sweeping narrative that captures the essence of contemporary China. Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof’s “The Seed of Sacred Fig” also stands out, offering a stark commentary on the political climate in Iran and the plight of women under oppression.

European cinema will not be overlooked, with films from esteemed directors like Bruno Dumont and Sean Baker. Dumont’s “The Empire,” which garnered the Silver Bear Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, and Baker’s “Anora,” the Palme d’Or winner at Cannes, will be part of the festival’s diverse offerings. Additionally, Miguel Gomes will showcase his Cannes-winning work “Grand Tour,” further emphasizing the festival’s dedication to high-quality storytelling from around the world.

Korean cinema will enjoy a prominent spotlight this year as well. Among the features is “Bogota: City of the Lost,” a crime drama led by the popular actor Song Joong-ki, exploring the immigrant experience in Colombia. “Hear Me: Our Summer,” a remake of the beloved Taiwanese romance film, is another highlight. Moreover, BIFF will pay tribute to the late Lee Sun-kyun, a beloved actor known for his role in “Parasite.” A special section will be dedicated to his earlier works, including “Paju,” “Our Sunhi,” and the acclaimed TV series “My Mister,” alongside a screening of “Parasite.”

Director Lee Ran-hee will return with her second feature, “The Final Semester,” building on the success of her debut film, “Leave,” which premiered at BIFF’s New Currents section in 2020. Park Song-yeol, a festival regular, will also present his latest film, “Kike Will Hit a Home Run.”

For genre enthusiasts, the Busan International Film Festival will present the film adaptation of the beloved Japanese TV series “Solitary Gourmet,” making its debut in an outdoor theater setting. Additionally, the French thriller “Night Call” will be featured in the Midnight Passion section, designed to thrill and entertain fans of horror and action films through the night.

With a robust lineup and a renewed focus on tradition and audience experience, the 2024 Busan International Film Festival is poised to be a landmark event in the global cinematic calendar. As it embraces both established and emerging voices in film, BIFF promises to deliver a rich tapestry of stories that reflect the complexities of life, inviting audiences to engage with the art of cinema in profound and meaningful ways.