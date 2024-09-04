Stree 3 release date disclosed by director Amar Kaushik

The excitement surrounding Amar Kaushik’s latest release, ‘Stree 2’, is palpable as it continues to draw audiences to theaters. This horror-comedy sequel, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has not only captured the audience’s attention but also received rave reviews. With the film’s success, many fans are already curious about the next chapter in the franchise, ‘Stree 3’.

In a recent interview with ANI, Kaushik shared his thoughts on the timeline for the third installment. Reflecting on the production of ‘Stree 2’, which took six years from the original ‘Stree’ released in 2018, he revealed that fans will have to wait at least three years for ‘Stree 3’. “I think it (Stree 2) was made in six years from the first (film). However, it won’t take six years; it will take at least three years,” he said, setting realistic expectations for eager viewers.

The director also addressed the buzz around Akshay Kumar’s cameo in ‘Stree 2’ and whether he will reprise his role in the third installment. Kaushik emphasized that the decision will ultimately depend on the storyline. “If the script demands his presence, then he will be seen; otherwise, he won’t be a part of it,” he explained.

Advertisement

Kaushik expressed gratitude for the film’s warm reception, acknowledging the efforts of everyone involved. “I am thankful for the audience and those who watched the film and shared messages. We have to put in a lot of hard work, and the credit goes to everyone, including the stars, producers, and technicians,” he said.

‘Stree 2’ has been on a remarkable run at the box office, managing to outperform its competitors, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Vedaa’, which also released on August 15. The film’s impressive performance highlights its status as the top choice for moviegoers, with a strong cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, in addition to Kapoor and Rao. Varun Dhawan also made a special appearance, further adding to the film’s appeal.

As ‘Stree 2’ continues to set records and garner acclaim, fans eagerly anticipate what lies ahead for the franchise. With Amar Kaushik at the helm, there is much to look forward to in the world of ‘Stree’.