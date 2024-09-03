Jennifer Meyer announces engagement with billionaire heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi

Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer announces her engagement with billionaire heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi. The celebrity jewellery designer shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her and Geoffrey in which she flaunted the giant engagement ring. The caption accompanying the post read, “YES!!!”

Looking at the picture, it can be assumed that the photograph is from a cosy dinner party with flowers and candles adorning the dinner table. For the special occasion, Meyer wore a black minidress and paired it with the diamond ring on her left hand. Moreover, a black jewellery box can be seen on one of the plates on the table. The couple exuded happiness as they embraced each other.

Jennifer Meyer is engaged to the son of the Nigerian billionaire Adebayo Ogunlesi. He is a lawyer and investment banker. Moreover, he founded Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm owning the London Gatwick Airport. As per Forbes, his net worth is $1.7 billion as of September 2024. On the other hand, Geoffrey is the CEO and founder of his entertainment and music company, Ogunlesi Group. His successful entertainment company represents popular artists such as Young Thug, Myles Frost from MJ Musical, and others. Meanwhile, Meyer is a board member for a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization. It provides poverty-stricken children with diapers, clothing and other necessities.

Reacting to Meyer’s post, several of her celebrity friends congratulated her in the comment section. These include Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Vanessa Bryant, Kelly Rowland and Paris Hilton.

Jennifer Meyer and her fiancé were first linked last summer. Subsequently, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in November 2023. Previously, Jennifer Meyers was married to ‘Spiderman’ actor Tobey Maguire from 2007-16. The duo shares a daughter, Ruby Sweetheart, 17, and a son, Otis Tobias, 15. They finalized their divorce in 2020.

Meyers and Maguire have remained close friends and have often talked about co-parenting. They have always showered praise on each other, highlighting the strong bond they maintain. Back in June, Meyers also shared a heartfelt post wishing Maguire on Father’s Day.