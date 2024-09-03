BTS’ V dominates global Instagram ‘likes’ rankings with 4 posts in the top 12

BTS sensation V has once again demonstrated his global appeal. Even though he is currently serving in the military, his stardom echoes through his achievements. The K-pop idol is the frontrunner in the list of the most-liked Instagram posts by an artist. V has outrun global sensations like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, and more. The BTS boy so far has four posts crossing the mark of 11 million likes on the platform.

BTS sensation V is dominating the list of most-liked Instagram posts by an artist in 2024 so far, like no other. The K-pop sensation’s ‘LOVE WINS ALL’ behind-the-scenes photos with IU have exceeded a whopping 17.6 million likes on Instagram. This marks the second-highest number of likes received by an artist, following Justin Bieber. Justin’s photo of his baby’s feet announcing the new member of the Bieber family is the most liked photo on the platform.

Taehyung also stunningly stars in 5 of the top 12 most liked IG posts by an artist this year ♡https://t.co/Ow99LM9OlC pic.twitter.com/2ILbV95kk5 — Taehyung Union (@BTSV_UNION) August 31, 2024

Notably, V is the only star on the list who has a total of four posts crossing the threshold of 11 million likes. He has surpassed musical icons like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, bandmate RM, and BLACKPINK’s star, Lisa.

Following the K-pop idol’s most-liked post is another behind-the-scenes photo from ‘LOVE WINS ALL’ set with 12.8 million. Coming in next is his Harper Bazaar Korea editorial which has received the third-highest likes on his feed. The post received 12.5 million likes on the feed. Meanwhile, the fourth post by the BTS star which made it to the list has 11.58 million likes. The post is a carousel featuring a bunch of glimpses from special moments of his life.

On the professional front, V is currently completing his mandatory military service alongside other BTS bandmates except for Jin. V enlisted in December 2023 and will be discharged in June 2025. Moreover, in March, the BTS member made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with a digital single titled ‘FRI(END)S.’ The track is a celebration of love, inclusivity, friendship, and solitude. The track became an instant hit with K-pop enthusiasts and iterated V’s global appeal. Prior to this, V had released his debut solo EP ‘Layover’ in September 2023. It contained several beloved tracks including ‘Rainy Days,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Love Me Again,’ and ‘Slow Dancing,’ among others.