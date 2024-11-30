BTS’ V’s ‘Winter Ahead’ with Park Hyo Shin: V sculpts an enchanting masterpiece

Christmas comes early for the ARMY! The music video of BTS’ V’s ‘Winter Ahead’ with Park Hyo Shin is finally out and fans can’t have enough of it. Taking to the internet, fans are dubbing it as pure cinematic brilliance in which V not only flaunts his vocal prowess but also his captivating acting skills. The track exudes fuzzy and jazzy vibes and embraces the listener in a warm hug, perfectly in line with the holiday season.

The music video opens with V waking up in an idyllic cottage and donning the hat of a sculptor. With warm and soothing music, the track immediately captivates with its soft and serenading quality. In the video, V sculpts the figure of a delicate and beautiful woman and in the process falls in love with her. He soon starts imagining an idyllic and blissful life with her as they sing, dance, and enjoy each other. However, this perfect bubble pops for the artist and he is faced with a lonely reality. The blissful life with the woman of her dreams was nothing but a figment of his imagination.

Catch the music video of ‘Winter Ahead’ here:

Soon after the video dropped, BTS’ V’s fans took over the internet to laud the artist. One wrote, “Christmas isn’t complete without hearing Taehyung’s comforting and angelic voice.” Another wrote, “A bitter truth is Artists like him doesn’t exist anymore. He feels like living legend. No one is like him. Cause he is versatile genius. He can write songs. He can create music which deserves to be in museum.”

Meanwhile, one fan penned, “Portraying the tortured, lonely artist by literally sculpting and chiseling away his life, trying to create something so perfect… only to lose himself in the process and ultimately have to face reality. I love you Kim Taehyung.” Another commented, “This song feels like a hug. You sing through your voice and end up touching my soul every time. Kim Taehyung you are truly an incredible man and I can never appreciate you enough. Even stringing words into sentences can’t do justice to what you are and the masterpiece you create.”

Additionally, a fan wrote, “The fear and hurt in the sculpted Taehyung’s face when he realized he and the girl were indeed not real, after touching the scar/symbol behind his ear. OH KIM TAEHYUNG! THIS IS CINEMA!!!”

Meanwhile, just a week after ‘Winter Ahead’s release, BTS’ V will drop the modern reimaging of Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas,’ which released 80 years ago. This track is a partnership among the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records. Moreover, Grammy-winning producer Gregg Field will back the track that will integrate V’s mesmerising voice with the classic holiday music. V is currently fulfilling his military service and will return to civilian life in the first half of 2025.