BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin’s ‘Winter Ahead’ tops Billboard’s fan polls

While the success of BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin’s holiday collaboration, ‘Winter Ahead’ is still reverberating, another milestone is in the bag. The track wins Billboard’s fan-voted Favourite K-pop track of the year. The song perfectly wraps listeners in a warm embrace with its serenading vocals.

As per Billboard, BTS’V and Park Hyo Shin’s collaboration, ‘Winter Ahead’ accumulated the highest amount of fan votes. The track won the competition with 50% of the votes. Closely following in second place is V’s BTS bandmate Jungkook with ‘Never Let Go.’ At the third spot is ATEEZ’s ‘Ice on My Teeth,’ followed by TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘Déjà vu.’ Meanwhile, aespa’s ‘Supernova’ rounds up the top 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)



Recently, on December 20, the duo dropped a jazz version of the holiday ballad. On December 18, BTS’ agency, BigHit Music officially announced that V and Park Hyo Shin’s Winter Ahead is getting a Yun Seok Chel Trio version. The label revealed, “This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce the release of BTS member V’s Winter Ahead (with PARK HYO SHIN): YUNSEOKCHEOL TRIO Ver.”

The new version features Korea’s representative jazz ensemble- the YUNSEOKCHEOL TRIO. The collaboration brings a “fresh, jazz-infused interpretation to the original track.” It features a synergised fusion of piano, bass and rhythmic instruments, along with the soothing vocals of the two singers. The track aimed to deliver “an experience reminiscent of an intimate live performance.”

Also Read: BTS’ V stirs speculations about starring in ‘Squid Game 3’

BTS’ V and Park Hyo Shin’s ‘Winter Ahead’ released on November 29. Upon release, the track entered the Billboard 100 chart at 99. It peaked at No. 1 on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart last week. Additionally, as per Luminate, V’s single, in collaboration with Park Hyo Shin, sold 10,300 copies. Meanwhile, V is currently fulfilling his military service and will return to civilian life in the first half of the year.