BTS’ RM drops ‘Come Back to Me’ music video ahead of album release

BTS sensationRM has unveiled the highly anticipated pre-release music video of ‘Come Back to Me’ ahead of his album ‘Right Place Wrong Person.’ The singer announced his upcoming album a few days ago and teased a special pre-release would be dropped soon.

The song was shared by the group’s agency BigHit Music on X garnering the attention of fans. HYBE took to YouTube to release the much-awaited music video which has already received 1.8 million views in 5 hours. Fans have been taking to social media to laud their beloved pop star for the creative visualization, lyrics, and the BTS rapper’s expressions and vocals.

The music video showcases RM’s emotional navigation through the different relations a man has in life with his friends, girlfriend,spouse and a child. It traces the evolvement of a confused man to someone who has learnt to appreciate and enjoy the people in his life.

During the album announcement, the agency said, “The album falls within the alternative genre, boasting a rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics. Your anticipation and support for RM and his second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ would be much appreciated. Thank you.” The album is going to feature 11 tracks that will be capturing the essence of emotions that are universal and we have felt in some point in our life.

The pre-released track has been directed by Lee Sung Jin, composed by Oh Hyuk from the Hyukoh band, while the lyrics have been penned by the BTS rapper RM. Joining the team, Kuo from Sunset Rollercoaster took the role of the guitarist and bassist with actress Kim Minha also featuring in the music video.

‘Come Back to Me’ has set the stage for the awaited album ‘Right Place Wrong Person’ which will be released on 24th May 2024. The album is going to be the BTS star’s second solo following his solo debut album ‘Indigo’ which was released in December 2022. With the praise the pre-release has garnered, how the complete album will take the fans by storm remains to be seen.