‘Right Place, Wrong Person’: RM unveils tracklist after pre-release success

BTS sensation RM has been making headlines with his solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ and the preceding pre-release track ‘Come Back to Me.’ The K-pop star announced the album a few days ago, teasing fans with a pre-release. In a surprise move, RM dropped the tracklist of his upcoming album on May 18 KST.

The buzz started to take over the internet with fans going gaga over the singer’s pre-release track, ‘Come Back to Me.’ The song was shared by BTS’ agency BigHit Music on X, sending fans into a frenzy. HYBE released the music video on YouTube, which has amassed a whopping 11 million views in eight days since its release. Following the drop, fans took to social media to appreciate their beloved pop star for the creative visualization, lyrics, and the BTS rapper’s expressions and vocals.

The song has since achieved global success, making it the singer’s first solo to debut on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. On May 17, the UK equivalent to the US Billboard Chart announced the K-pop artist’s official solo entry into the prestigious list at the 80th spot. Previously, RM entered the Albums Chart with his album Indigo in 2022.

Advertisement

However, the song ‘Come Back to Me’ marks his official solo entry into the Singles list. The alternative genre track’s music video showcases the rapper’s emotional navigation through the different forms of relationships a man has in life with his friends, girlfriend, spouse, and child. It underscores the evolution of a confused man to someone who has learned to appreciate and enjoy the people around him.

The excitement among fans over the upcoming album is hitting a new high with the release of the tracklist. ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ the solo mini-album, will feature 11 tracks. The titles include “Right People, Wrong Place,” “Nuts,” “Out of Love,” and “Domodachi,” among others. ARMY, the BTS fandom, is buzzing with anticipation to indulge in the immersive musical experience created by RM.

The album will release on May 28 KST, and fans will also be getting collaboration songs as part of the album with ‘Domodachi’ featuring Little Simz and ‘Around the World in a Day’ featuring Moses Sumney.