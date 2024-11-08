BTS’ RM contemplates life and fame in ‘Right People, Wrong Place’ trailer

BTS’ RM has finally released the trailer of his highly anticipated documentary, ‘Right People, Wrong Place,’ sending fans into a frenzy. Following its premiere at the prestigious Busan Film Festival, the film will now release worldwide on December 5. The awaited film will release in 93 countries worldwide including India. The documentary promises an authentic presentation of RM’s introspective journey as he contemplates life as a K-pop artist. Chronicling the journey towards the creation of his solo album, the film will intermingle glimpses from his personal and professional life.

In the trailer, RM ponders, “What does it mean to be a K-pop star as a thirty-year-old?” He adds, “We had no idea what was coming. I think this is what I’ve wanted to do. I feel like I’m existing as myself.” He adds, “I always pushed my limits. I’d try to see to what extent I could be truly honest with myself as RM, or as Kim Namjoon. BTS was like that at first too, though. That’s why it was tough, but beautiful in its own way. Not being defined as anything, also means that you can become anything. It’s what we wished for.”

<RM: Right People, Wrong Place> Official Trailer Advertisement ️ 국내 티켓 판매: 11월 20일

Tickets on sale for selected regions

1st Ticket-sale Open: Nov 6

2nd Ticket-sale Open: Nov 20

More info: https://t.co/Q2mpFMEXGY#RM #RightPeopleWrongPlace pic.twitter.com/MU3kKOUxmQ — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 5, 2024



Alongside the trailer, BigHit Music announced ticket sales for the film, heightening the ARMYs’ anticipations. The first ticket sale will open on November 6, followed by a second sale on November 20. Meanwhile, additional details are available on the dedicated website, www.rmrpwp.com.

‘Right People Wrong Place’ charts the creation of the K-pop sensation’s second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’. As per a previous Billboard report, “the film uses various backdrops and diverse artistic collaborations to offer an evocative glimpse into his introspection and growth, adding depth to the maze-like exploration of RM’s identity as both BTS’s leader and the individual Kim Namjoon (RM’s given name).”

Also Read: GOT7’s Jinyoung discharged from military; updates on ‘Unknown Seoul’ with Park Bo Young

Upon its release, RM’s album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart. Additionally, it entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 5. Six of its tracks made it into the top 10 of the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. Notably, the album features a total of 11 tracks.

Meanwhile, on the music front, RM recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for her track ‘Neva Play.’