BTS’ RM and Megan Thee Stallion to collaborate! ARMY in a frenzy

A potential collaboration between BTS sensation RM and American Pop star Megan Thee Stallion has taken over the internet. The rumours had sent jolts of excitement among the ARMY (the BTS fandom) and the ‘Mamushi’ singer. Both BigHit Music and Megan Thee Stallion have confirmed the collaboration with a cryptic play of emojis.

On August 29, Megan Thee Stallion took to X to post a set of emojis including a horse, a purple heart and side eyes with a symbol of X between the first two emoticons. The inclusion of the purple heart made the fans speculate a collaboration with the celebrated K-pop band. For the unversed, purple hearts has been associated with the boyband BTS for a long time now.

Moreover, BTS’ label BigHit Music re-posted the songstress’ post, confirming the speculations. BigHit also added the emojis of a hedgehog and a koala to the set. The addition of the new emoticons has led the fandoms to believe that a collaboration might be brewing with BTS member RM. The K-pop idol’s BT21 sticker is also a Koala called Koya. Meanwhile, the hedgehog could be a reference to the BTS sensation’s current hairstyle, as reported by All Kpop. Alternatively, some fans are also speculating the track to be a part of the film ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3.’



Meanwhile, Megan collaborated with BTS for their chartbuster ‘Butter’ in 2021. Their collaboration agreement also includes two more tracks. While one song will be for the boyband, the other will be for Megan’s track.

On the work front, BTS member RM is currently completing his mandatory military service. On May 24, the K-pop sensation made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with his second studio album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person.’ The album features a total of 11 tracks. On the other hand, On June 28, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her third studio album ‘Megan.’ The album included tracks like ‘Cobra’, ‘Hiss’, ‘Boa’, and ‘Mamushi’. The track ‘Hiss’ became Megan’s first solo to reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 charts.