Lee Jae Wook announces early military enlistment on ‘The Seasons: Artist With ZICO’

South Korean actor Lee Jae Wook recently made a surprise announcement that got mixed reactions from his fans. The ‘Alchemy of Souls’ star made an unanticipated visit to the reality music show ‘The Seasons: Artists with Zico’ and shared a major update with the viewers. During his appearance, the actor flaunted his vocal skills and announced early military enlistment.

On the August 30 episode of the show, the audience was taken over when Lee Jae Wook made an unexpected appearance. Talking about how the actor came to be there, Zico revealed, “I met Jae Wook in a private setting, and his tall height and good looks stood out. People even mentioned he could sing, and when I heard him humming, I was impressed. I had a gut feeling and invited him to the show on the spot.”

Setting the stage on fire, Lee Jae Wook performed a rendition of ‘Johnny’ by Primary and Dynamic Duo alongside Zico. The actor also delighted fans with a solo performance of Parc Jae Jung‘s “Let’s Say Goodbye.” His display of vocal skills was met with loud cheers from the audience as the actor made their day more memorable.

Advertisement

Following the set, the conversation shifted to his future plans. Taking the audience aback, Lee Jae Wook revealed that he would be enlisting in the military in 2025. The actor assured fans that he is determined to remain active in the industry until his enlistment. He revealed that his fans can look forward to more of his projects in the coming months. “There is not much time left until I leave for the military. I’m thinking about going next year, but I’ll try to do a lot of activities before I leave.”

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo eyeing lead role in new drama ‘Monthly Boyfriend’

The unexpected announcement received mixed reactions. While some praised him, another set of fans had a bittersweet moment. They noted hat he would be absent from public life for 18 months. On the other hand, Jae Wook’s assurance has also sparked curiosity as to what the actor has lined up before his enlistment.

Lee Jae Wook has started to establish a footing in the K-drama scene with his performances in several hit dramas. The actor has been seen in popular titles including ‘Memories of the Alhambra,’ ‘Search: WWW,’ ‘Extraordinary You,’ and ‘When The Weather Is Fine’ among others. He gained prominence with his performance in the hit period drama ‘Alchemy of Souls.’ In the drama, Lee Jae Wook played the lead role and soon took over fans with his intense performance.