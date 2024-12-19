BTS’ Jungkook surprises ARMYs with live virtual concert; draws 20M real-time views

BTS’ Jungkook gave the fans an early Christmas present. In an unanticipated move, BTS’ golden maknae went live on Weverse at Midnight (Korean Time) amid his military break. What started as a catch-up session turned into a live concert. Notably, the live stream broke records with 20.2 million real-time viewers. Jungkook is currently fulfilling his military service with bandmates RM, Jimin, Suga and Taehyung.

It all began with a Weverse post, where Jungkook asked fans how they were doing. Soon he went live at midnight (Korea time). His initially started with a message asking fans if they were doing well and reminding them to stay healthy. He concluded with the emotional words, “I miss you.” Among other things, the BTS star also got candid about his journey serving alongside Jimin. Additionally, Jungkook addressed the hateful comments directed at Bam and his pet and gave fans a tour of his house. However, he asked fans to refrain from coming to his abode since he is in the military.

Fun Fact: JUNGKOOK’s surprise livestream smashes records, drawing over 20.2 MILLION real-time viewers in under three hours on Weverse, surpassing even the viewership of the last Grammy Awards ceremony (16.9m)! pic.twitter.com/SznmJlJjWB — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) December 18, 2024

He said, “I hope you don’t come to the house. I know how you feel, but if you send me a package to my home address, I can’t receive it and it has to be returned. Just send the letter to the company and I’ll collect it. There are a lot of packages from the military, but I can’t receive them. There’s a lot to eat, but of course, it’s not possible. I’m so thankful.”

The live stream soon turned into a two-and-a-half-hour concert as BTS’ Jungkook sang a couple of chartbusters of the year. From BLACKPINK Rosé’s s ‘APT’ to V’s ‘Winter Ahead,’ the artist serenaded fans with his mesmerising voice. He also enthralled fans with the ‘Queen of Tears’ OST. When asked to sing BTS songs, Jungkook refused. “I won’t sing BTS songs because I want to sing it together with the members.”

Notably, his livestream broke his own previous record, and that of the entire Weverse. In an impressive reveal of the number of people who watched him live, Jungkook drew a staggering 20.2 million real-time viewers. The number is the highest ever recorded on the social networking site.

Jungkook made his debut with the globally celebrated K-pop boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga. He debuted as a soloist with ‘GOLDEN’ in 2023 and quickly captivated K-pop fans worldwide.