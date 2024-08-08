BTS’ Jin joins Gucci as brand ambassador, celebrates post-military service

Globally loved boy band BTS’ oldest member Jin has a new addition to his overflowing list of accolades and achievements. On Wednesday, the global luxury house announced the K-pop idol made the announcement, sending waves of joy among the BTS fandom, called the ARMY. The oldest member of the septet recently completed his mandatory military service and also served as the torch bearer for South Korea in the 2024 Paris Olympics which is going on.

With Jin all set to be the newest brand ambassador of the luxury house, he joins other prolific South Korean ambassadors of the brand, including NewJean’s ‘Hanni,’ ‘Squid Game’ sensation Lee Jung Jae and Korean rapper ‘Jay Park.’ The brand aims to expand its presence in the South Korean market and has scheduled the debut of its latest product line titled ‘Gucci Cultural Month’ in Seoul on October 15, paying tribute to the country’s rich cultural legacy.

Commenting on the announcement, Gucci’s creative director, Sabato De Sarno, credited the K-pop sensation’s magnetic personality’s alignment with the brand, making him a perfect fit. “His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique. He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honoured to share this journey with him.” Jin also shared his admiration for the brand and expressed his gratitude saying, “Gucci is an iconic brand with a long-standing heritage and modernity. It is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house.”

Advertisement

[NEW] GUCCI OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES #JIN AS THEIR GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR pic.twitter.com/rj1oBxIN0x — JIN UPDATES (@seokjin_updates) August 7, 2024

Following the singer’s discharge after he completed his 18-month-long mandatory military service, he took on fan events and meetings including the fan event where 1,000 fans, selected through a raffle, got the chance to hug the K-pop idol.

Post the events, Jin took on the prestigious role of the torch bearer in the 2024 Summer Olympics, representing his country. Following the conclusion of the Torch Relay on July 26, Jin was bestowed the coveted title of ‘Best Olympic Torch’ moment following a two-week voting period. Jin took over global celebrities like Charles Leclerc, Halle Berry, Rafael Nadal, and Abhinav Bindra who also participated in the relay.

On the work front, the BTS sensation has an upcoming new vlog series titled, ‘RUN JIN,’ which premieres on August 13, 2024. The K-pop idol is also set to release his solo album. Jin disclosed the news that his album would be the next solo from a BTS member as a response to a fan’s post on Weverse talking about Jimin’s latest album ‘MUSE.’ He revealed, “Jimin, after you, it’s me. I am going to sing too.”

As Jin gears for his ambassadorship role with Gucci, the ARMY waits in anticipation to see what the star takes on next.