Jungkook reveals documentary ‘I AM STILL’ release date

BTS’ Golden maknae, Jungkook had teased a special project a few days ago titled ‘I AM STILL’ taking the BTS fandom, the ARMY, by storm. It has been confirmed that ‘I AM STILL’ is going to be the K-pop idol’s documentary. Even though the details regarding the slated release are being tightly guarded, fans have decoded the release date on which the documentary will premiere.

On August 5, 2024, the website for American movie theatre, Cinemark included the poster of the BTS sensation’s upcoming project ‘I AM STILL’ along with the description. The insight was posted by fans online on social media who chanced upon the information. According to the site, the documentary is slated to be released on September 18, 2024. Furthermore, the movie will be 1 hour and 30 minutes long.

[ ] Advertisement According to American Movie theater Cinemark’s website, #Jungkook‘s documentary “I AM STILL” will be released in Cinemas on Sept 18, 2024.. • Description:

“The release is a celebration of#JUNGKOOK, widely acknowledged as the most popular member of

BTS, as he… pic.twitter.com/5Z8Q5gHNf2 — BTS Updates, News & Charts ⁷ (@_BTSMoments_) August 5, 2024

Previously, On July 11, the K-pop boy band’s official social media handles posted a cryptic teaser image titled “Jung Kook: I Am Still.” The surprise reveal was accompanied by the caption, “Coming Soon to Cinemas!” taking the fandom by storm as they started to brim with speculations about what the film might entail.

Soon, the ARMY flooded the comment section writing, “Wait What,” “OMG What,” and “Explain Yourself” soon started trending on the microblogging site, X, while the fandom awaited further details of the slated project. Consequently, speculations led many fans to believe that a solo Jungkook documentary film would hit the theatres soon. Even though the announcement came as a surprise, the ‘Standing Next to You’ singer had previously teased a similar project in the works.

While promoting his solo debut album, “GOLDEN,” the BTS maknae made his highly awaited guest appearance on his bandmate Suga’s variety show, ‘Suchwita.’ During the time, the K-pop sensation had revealed that he was already filming a documentary that follows the musical process from his pre-release track “Seven” to making his full-length album.

If the prior announcement and the description detailed by Cinemark holds, the slated film will chronicle Jungkook’s process of creating his ambitious maiden project that took over the K-pop arena. Reportedly, the film will document the 150-day process of creating the album, GOLDEN, and the journey to its release.

Jungkook made his debut with the renowned boy band BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. He made his debut as a soloist with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and soon took over the global music field. The album features popular collaborations including ‘SEVEN’ ft. Latto and ‘3D’ ft. Jack Harlow, which made it to the top spots on international charts. The album also includes his hit single ‘Standing Next to You’ and a remix version featuring Usher.