BTS’ Jin breaks silence on rumours about leaving the band and going solo

BTS’ Jin dropped his highly-awaited solo album ‘Happy’ on November 15. This made the K-pop star the last of the septet to release his own solo album. As he celebrates his new release, the ‘Dynamite’ hitmaker opened up on the rumours suggesting that Jin is planning a change of bands or going solo. Not letting the spirits of the ARMY sink, the K-pop idol iterated his loyalty to BTS and also reflected on his debut solo album.

In his conversation with Billboard, the K-pop sensation broke his silence over the rumours afloat. Jin took the moment to confirm his unwavering loyalty to his bandmates and hostility towards leaving BTS. He said, “The only band I, now and forever, will be part of is BTS. Band music is a genre I’m personally interested in, and I enjoy exploring different styles as a solo artist. But at the end of the day, my roots and connection to music will always be with BTS.”

As the conversation progressed, BTS’ Jin also reflected on his debut solo album and his special bond with the ARMYs. “The journey behind revolved heavily around my connection with ARMY. As I worked on each track, I thought about what I wanted to convey to them, how I want to bring joy and happiness to them, while also expressing how much I missed them during our time apart.” Expressing gratitude the singer stated, “Putting the album together has allowed me to pause and reflect on just how much ARMY means to me.”

Moreover, the singer also revealed the reason behind the delay in his solo stint. Notably, all the other BTS members have already dropped solo projects. He said, “Before enlisting, I was focused mainly on our group activities, so a solo album didn’t feel right at the time. But with all the members now taking turns serving. It felt like the right time to share something personal with ARMY who have supported us all along”.

Meanwhile, following the captivating pre-release track ‘I’ll be There,’ Jin dropped the highly-awaited album ‘Happy’ on November 15. Moreover, the K-pop sensation dropped the music video for the second solo track from the album, ‘Running Wild.’ Since its release, the album has captivated the global ARMY and has entered coveted charts. Jin’s latest album ‘Happy’ comprises six tracks. These are- ‘I’ll Be There,’ ‘Another Level,’ ‘Running Wild,’ ‘Heart on the Window,’ ‘I Will Come to You’ and ‘Falling.’