BLACKPINK’s Rosé surprises fans with new track ‘Number One Girl’ announcement

BLACKPINK’s Rosé is in every area right now! After shaking up the global music scene with ‘APT’ featuring Bruno Mars, the K-pop star has announced another single. The announcement comes ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated solo album ‘rosie’ which will release on December 6. Sending BLINKs into a frenzy, Rosé has announced her latest single ‘Number One Girl.’ The track will drop on November 22.

Taking to social media, the K-pop sensation dropped the unanticipated announcement. The news comes after Rosé broke records and achieved new milestones with her collaborative track with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.’ Meanwhile, the collaborative track has already broken streaming records, topped global charts and has given the K-pop idol a Perfect All Kill.

The upcoming solo track is seemingly a pre-release ahead of the launch of ‘rosie.’ In the announcement post, the BLACKPINK star is seen sporting a white tee with the title of the track printed in bold red. The accompanying caption reads, “NUMBER ONE GIRL. NOV 22. 12AM EST. This one’s for my number ones.”

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with People Magazine, BLACKPINK’s Rosé opened up about the inspiration behind her upcoming solo album. Her album is about ‘toxic relationships’ which several girls in their 20s have gone through, just like Rosé.

She said, “I think I’m grateful enough to have gone through a few relationships, you know, like a normal girl in her 20s. I do want people to understand that I’m not much different from your average girlfriend or 23-year-old girl. I’m probably very relatable if you listen to my songs and if anyone’s been in that kind of relationship. It doesn’t even have to be about a boyfriend, just any type of toxic relationship. 20s is not an easy time to live through. It’s when you’re very vulnerable and confused, excited and angry about life. That’s what I wanted to sing about.”

Meanwhile, her upcoming ‘rosie’ will release on December 6. The slated album comprises 12 songs. These include- ‘Number One Girl,’ ‘Drinks or Coffee,’ ‘Two Years,’ ‘3AM,’ and ‘Game Boy.’ Moreover, other tracks included are- ‘APT,’ ‘Stay a Little Longer,’ ‘Too Bad For Us,’ ‘Call It The End,’ ‘Not The Same,’ ‘Toxic Till The End,’ and ‘Dance All Night.’