BTS’ Jin and RM celebrate Chuseok with unique messages for ARMY

K-pop boy band BTS’ members always make it a point to share the spirit of celebration with their fandom, ARMY. Whether it’s birthdays or festivals, the septet always shows admiration, gratitude, and extends wishes to their loyal fanbase. As South Korea celebrates its harvest festival, Chuseok, BTS’ Jin and RM have wished their fans in their own unique styles. While the oldest member of the boy band, Jin, shared a cute video, RM posted a hilarious meme.

For those unaware, Chuseok, also known as Hangawi, is an important mid-autumn harvest festival in South Korea. It is a three-day festival celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar. It coincides with the full moon. On this day, people express gratitude for the year’s harvest and remember their ancestors. For 2024, Chuseok is from September 16-18.

To wish his fans, Jin wore a traditional purple and white hanbok and made an adorable video. In the video, Jin greets his fans and wishes them a Happy Chuseok. He asks his fans, “Are you enjoying your holiday?” Reflecting on his military discharge, he says, “It feels like I was just discharged yesterday. Time sure flies.” Jin adds, “Our ARMY, who have worked so hard until now, I want to tell you, ‘great job!’ I also hope we can create great memories together for the rest of 2024.” The Moon singer further adds, “Enjoy lots of delicious holiday food. I hope you spend Hangawi (Chuseok) full of happiness with your loved ones.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RM shared a witty meme to wish fans on this special occasion. Along with the meme, he wrote the caption, “HAPPY CHUSEOK.” In the meme, a speaker (you) is seen asking Monday, “From where are you suddenly popping out so rudely?”. Additionally, RM (Namjoon) also drew a pair of scissors in white. For those unaware, Chuseok, which is Hangawi, sounds very similar to han-gawi, which means “one pair of scissors.”

Also Read: SEVENTEEN continues its domination: tops September’s Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings!

Jin completed his military service in June 2024, while the rest of the members are still fulfilling their service. Jin will release his first album by the end of 2024 and has several variety shows lined up. He recently appeared on ‘Relax and Rest’ and will next appear on ‘Kian’s Bizarre B&B.’ Jin has also released the ‘BTS Run’ spin-off titled ‘Run Jin,’ which is his solo entertainment show.

On the other hand, RM is currently completing his mandatory military service. In May, he released his second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person.’ The BTS rapper also collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on her recent release, ‘Neva Play.’ Additionally, his documentary ‘Right People Wrong Time’ will premiere at the Busan Film Festival.