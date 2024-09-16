SEVENTEEN continues its domination: tops September’s Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings!

K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN is on a spree of emerging as the top boy band of the year, month after month. As the group dominates the Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings for September, SEVENTEEN dominated the chart every month except for July. In July, BTS dethroned the 13-piece group, however, SEVENTEEN grabbed the top spot again in August. The Korean Business Research Institute released the prestigious chart for September and SEVENTEEN is once again crowned the leader!

The institute analyses data from major K-pop boy band acts, taking into consideration- consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community indexes. It analysed the data for the time frame of August 14 to September 14. SEVENTEEN took the top spot with a whopping reputation index of 3,330,977. The news doesn’t come as a surprise, given the boy band’s latest release, world tour and headlines made by Jeonghan’s military enlistment announcement.

On April 29, SEVENTEEN released the compilation album ‘SEVENTEEN BEST ALBUM ‘17 IS RIGHT HERE’, with the music video for its title track MAESTRO. Moreover, the boy band became the first K-pop group to headline at the Glastonbury Festival 2024. Additionally, they headlined the Lollapalooza Festival that took place in Germany on September 7 and 8. Moving ahead, the group has its World Tour RIGHT HERE scheduled to kickstart in October. The announcement has sent a wave of excitement among the CARATs who are waiting to witness the band in their element.

Coming in strong at No. 2 on the list is the K-pop act, STRAY KIDS. The group grabbed the spot with an impressive total of 1,906,672 points. Recently, STRAY KIDS made a comeback with their mini-album ATE and the title song, Chk Chk Boom. Meanwhile, at the 3rd spot is SHINee, boasting a total of 1,645,894 points. Coming in next, with 1,408,457 points is THE BOYZ on the 4th spot with BTS grabbing a spot in the top 5 of bands in the list at the 5th position with 1,377,380 points.

Meanwhile, catch the top 30 boy bands for September here:

SEVENTEEN Stray Kids SHINee THE BOYZ BTS ZEROBASEONE RIIZE ENHYPEN EXO TWS Super Junior MONSTA X TXT ATEEZ BTOB BOYNEXTDOOR 2PM ASTRO PENTAGON INFINITE TVXQ B1A4 GOT7 VIXX TREASURE SF9 FTISLAND ONEUS HIGHLIGHT Wanna One