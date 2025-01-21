BIGBANG’s G-dragon and Jung Hyung Don reunite after 11 years on ‘Good Day’

BIGBANG’s G-dragon is gearing up for the premiere of his variety show ‘Good Day’ along with PD Kim Tae Ho. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped the first teaser of the anticipated show. It features G-dragon reuniting with Jung Hyung Don after 11 years.

On January 20, the makers of the variety show released the first teaser. The video opens with BIGBANG’s G-dragon seated in a cosy Dongmyo restaurant. He is filled with excitement and also radiates a tinge of nervousness as he awaits a special guest. Moments later, Jung Hyung Don makes his tantalising entry. This marks their reunion in 11 years following their collaboration at the 2013 Infinite Challenge Song Festival. Their reunion has sent fans on a nostalgic ride as they brim with emotions.

The awaited reunion turns emotional as the two warmly embrace each other. The moment is at once nostalgic and endearing. As they meet again, G-dragon says “I’ve missed you.” To this, Hyung Don replies, “I can’t believe it’s been 11 years.” However, soon the emotional atmosphere turns into a lively vibe as the duo’s fun banters take over.

Meanwhile, recent reports also revealed the studded line-up of the upcoming variety show. K-drama heartthrobs, ‘Queen of Tears’ star Kim Soo Hyun and ‘Love Next Door’ star Jung Hae In will team up with K-pop star, BIGBANG’s G-dragon. Notably, the BIGBANG member also belongs to the ’88 line, which marks his connection to both Kim Soo Hyun and Jung Hae In. This has further piqued fans’ curiosities.

Moreover, ‘Good Day’ will also feature other prolific stars. These include Jung Hyung Don, Kim Soo Hyun, Jung Hae In and Hwang Jung Min. Fans will also catch Kim Go Eun, Yim Si Wan, aespa, SEVENTEEN’s BSS and DAY6. Moreover, it will also feature fellow BIGBANG members Taeyang and Daesung, among others.

‘Infinite Challenge’ PD Kim Tae Ho will helm the MBC programme which will premiere on February 16, 2025.