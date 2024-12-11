BTS’ Jimin achieves momentous Billboard milestone with ‘Who’

BTS’ Jimin dropped his highly-anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ in July. Despite being five months since its release, the lead track ‘Who’ continues to be a part of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The K-pop sensation continues to achieve milestones with his smash hit solo album. The remarkable feat makes Jimin the second K-pop soloist to spend 20 weeks on the chart in history. The first record-holder was PSY’s global hit ‘Gangnam Style.’

For the week ending on December 14, Jimin’s solo ‘Who’ stands at No. 47 on the chart. Back in July, the track debuted on the coveted chart at No. 14. BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Who’ has now spent 20 weeks in a row on the Hot 100. This makes it only the second K-pop solo song in history after PSY’s smashing chartbuster ‘Gangnam Style,’ to chart for 20 consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, ‘Who’ re-entered Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart at No. 13 this week. This marks the track’s seventh non-consecutive week on the chart. The hit also maintains its footing at No. 23 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart. Additionally, it stands at No. 24 on the Global 200, and No. 35 on the Streaming Songs chart in its 20th week on all three charts.

The feathers keep on accumulating on Jimin’s hat. The K-pop idol’s sophomore album ‘MUSE’ has become only the second album by a Korean solo artist ever to spend 20 weeks on the Billboard 200. Jimin’s album now stands beside his bandmate Jungkook’s solo debut album ‘GOLDEN.’ Jungkook’s stint charted for 24 weeks last year. In its 20th consecutive week on the chart, ‘MUSE’ stands at No. 114. Additionally, Jimin’s album also rose to No. 5 in its 20th week on Billboard’s World Albums chart. Moreover, Jimin jumped to No. 70 on the Artist 100, celebrating his 30th overall week on the chart as a soloist.

On September 5, Jimin’s latest solo album ‘MUSE’ surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Released on July 19, Jimin’s last project managed to achieve the feat within 48 days only. With the impressive numbers, the BTS member not just achieved a personal milestone but a historical one. Reportedly, ‘MUSE’ is the first and only K-pop album released in 2024 to rack up the mark of 1 billion streams on Spotify.

‘MUSE’ comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ comes a year after his solo debut EP, ‘FACE,’ which released in 2023.