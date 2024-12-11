BTS’ Jin and chef Baek Jong Won to start liquor business ‘IGIN’

After capturing the K-pop scene, BTS’ Jin is going to don the entrepreneur’s hat. The K-pop sensation is reportedly teaming up with chef and The Born Korean CEO Baek Jong Won for a liquor venture. This makes Jin the first BTS member to start a business venture independently. As per reports, the liquor brand named IGIN will launch later this month.

As per Allkpop, Jin and Baek Jong Won have co-founded an agricultural company called Yesan Doga. Under the company, they will release a distilled liquor called IGIN. IGIN is going to be a premium traditional Korean liquor, prepared with the specialities and traditions of Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do, the hometown of Baek Jong Won. Moreover, besides the distilled liquor, their company will also produce ready-to-drink options. These would include IGIN Sweet Tonic and IGIN Sour Tonic which are made with apples, watermelons and plums.

Meanwhile, back in December 2022, BTS’ Jin and Baek established Jin’s Lamp in Yesan while the preparations for the venture were underway. Jin’s Lamp will handle the production of IGIN. On the other hand, Yesan Doga, a subsidiary of The Born Korea, will oversee the brand’s overseas distribution. Additionally, Master Park Rok Dam, often regarded as the godfather of Korean traditional liquor, will serve as an advisor to elevate the brand’s development and quality.

Following the reports, BTS’ agency, BigHit Music issued a statement. “We ask for your understanding that it is difficult for us to confirm this information.” Meanwhile, the ARMYs are brimming with excitement over the K-pop sensation’s business venture. The fans can’t wait to have a taste of Jin’s liquor which is taking a step towards modernising traditional Korean liquor.

On the music front, following his discharge from the military, Jin made sure to keep the ARMYs on their feet. The K-pop idol appeared in several variety shows and dropped his first solo album, ‘Happy’. The album became an instant hit among K-pop enthusiasts. Moreover, Jin recently made his first solo appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon. He previously appeared on the show with his fellow bandmates.