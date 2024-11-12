‘Queen Woo’ actor Song Jae Rim passes away at 39

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim was found dead in his residence in Seoul. The 39-year-old actor recently appeared in the ensemble drama ‘Queen Woo’ and has appeared in several titles. While the cause of his death is not clear at the moment, the police found a two-page note near the actor’s body.

As reported by Soompi, on November 12, Seongdong Police Station in Seoul confirmed the passing away of Song Jae Rim. The actor was reportedly found dead at his apartment in Seongdong District, Seoul. The police have issued that there are been no signs suggesting foul play at the site. However, an investigation is still going on to rule out every possibility. Meanwhile, a two-page letter was discovered alongside the body, indicating a possible suicide note. The content of the letter has not been disclosed yet. Jae Rim’s family and friends are preparing for his funeral, which will take place on November 14. The ceremony will be a private affair between the near ones of the late actor.

#SongJaeRim has passed away!

According to media outlet OSEN, Song Jae Rim was found dead on the afternoon of November 12. He was 39 years old.

He is best known in his role in “MOON EMBRACING THE SUN”, a 2012 drama along with KimSooHyun. pic.twitter.com/PL5zoZabnw Advertisement — vanessa althea (@vanessaalthea26) November 12, 2024



Additionally, as per Xportsnews, a memorial space has been arranged for Song Jae Rim by his family at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall. The actor’s younger sister has been named as the chief mourner, reportedly.

Song Jae Rim kickstarted his career as a runway model. The deceased actor worked with various luxury brands and global magazine publications. Subsequently, he donned the actor’s hat in 2009 and made his debut with the movie ‘Actresses.’ Moving ahead, the actor gained significant fame with his appearance in the show ‘Moon Embracing the Sun.’ With his prowess, Jae Rim went on to star in several well-known K-dramas. These include ‘Unkind Women,’ ‘Goodbye Mr. Black,’ ‘Secret Mother,’ and ‘Clean with Passion for Now’ among others. Moreover, he solidified his presence with his appearance in the variety show ‘We Got Married’ season 4.

Also Read: Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim Min Ju consider teaming up with ‘Our Beloved Summer’ director

His last was ‘Queen Woo.’ The period drama aired between August 2024 to September 2024. The show also starred Jeon Jong-seo, Kim Mu-yeol, Ji Chang-wook, Jeong Yu-mi, and Lee Soo-hyuk among others. Moving ahead, the actor had two projects- ‘I’ll Become Rich’ and ‘Death Business’ in the pipeline.