BTS’ J-hope announces first-ever solo world tour ‘Hope on the Stage’

BTS’ J-hope completed his mandatory military service in October and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the artist to drop new music. Now, the BTS boy has sent fans into a frenzy. J-hope has announced his first-ever solo world tour titled ‘Hope on the Stage,’ and a new album.

On Friday, J-Hope took to Instagram to tease the ARMYs with his debut solo tour. The K-pop idol is going to kickstart the awaited tour at the end of February. The ‘Hope on the Stage’ tour will cover major cities in Asia and North America. The first show will take place in Seoul, South Korea. J-hope is ready to set the stage ablaze on February 28, March 1, and 2, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Moving ahead, the artist will perform in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The Asian segment of the tour will kickstart in Manila, Philippines, on April 12 and 13. Subsequent venues include Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau and Taipei. The artist will wrap up the tour in Osaka, on June 1.

The treat doesn’t end here, the ARMY also has another thing to look forward to. J-Hope has also surprised fans with the release date of his upcoming music album. The K-pop sensation took to Instagram to drop a video which offers a glimpse into the making of his new music video. He titled it- Beginning of a New Dream and captioned it: “New music on the way. 2025.03.” Since then, excited fans have flooded the comments section. One wrote, “New album, Hobi! Let’s go!” Another commented, “We know it will be great! It’s always great!”

Meanwhile, previously, in a live Weverse interaction, BTS’ J-hope teased the ARYM with his upcoming project. He said, “I’m doing well! I can’t tell you what I’m preparing for, but I’m preparing a lot of things for you guys. It’s been so long since a live session. Hopefully, I’ll prepare hard and also be able to give you guys good news soon. Jin hyung’s album is coming out soon, he prepared really hard for it. I’m really looking forward to it.”