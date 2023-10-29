BTS Denies Connection to G-Dragon After Drug Case

BTS’ management company, HYBE, has firmly rejected allegations that members of the popular K-pop group visited a bar connected to the ongoing drug case involving G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun. These claims, which have been surfacing, suggest that two BTS members were frequent patrons of the establishment in question.

The situation has now caught the attention of investigators, as they delve into the details of these assertions. HYBE recently issued a strong response to reports concerning BTS members visiting places where Lee Sun Kyun and G-Dragon are alleged to have been involved with drugs.

In their statement, HYBE clarified, “The BTS members have no knowledge of the establishment in question and have never set foot inside. We are committed to combating the dissemination of false information and the unjust tarnishing of our artist’s reputation. To this end, we are pursuing both civil and criminal legal actions.”

Advertisement

The company also emphasized, “We have already initiated legal action against baseless rumors concerning our artist.”

The reports began circulating following a video posted by the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute. This video claimed that two BTS members had been regular customers at the establishment, which has purported ties to the ongoing drug cases associated with G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun.

Notably, Lee Sun Kyun has made recent appearances before the police as part of the ongoing investigation into the drug case. It has been reported that Lee Sun Kyun underwent a drug test, the results of which came back negative. Subsequent tests are said to be in the pipeline.

As the situation unfolds, it underscores the scrutiny and speculation surrounding popular figures in the entertainment industry. The allegations and responses highlight the importance of accurate information and the potential consequences of unsubstantiated claims.

BTS, one of the world’s most renowned music acts, enjoys a massive global following. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain the integrity of their reputation, ensuring that any accusations or assertions are based on concrete evidence rather than hearsay or conjecture.