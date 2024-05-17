J Balvin and BTS tease epic collaboration

Latin music sensation J Balvin, renowned for hits like ‘Mi Gente’ and ‘In the Getto’, has tantalized fans with news of an upcoming collaboration with none other than the globally sensational K-pop boyband BTS, famed for songs like ‘Butter’ and ‘Dynamite’. The Prince of Reggaeton took to an Instagram live-streaming session, where he disclosed a J Balvin x BTS collaboration in the works, igniting waves of excitement throughout the music industry.

During his interaction with fans, Balvin confirmed the collaboration, yet no further details have been disclosed. Playfully teasing fans, he mentioned hitting the studio together to record vocals for a song prior to BTS’s military enlistment, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the release date of the collaboration track.

Speculation suggests the collaboration may have sparked at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where the Colombian singer and the Korean boyband had a chance encounter. When asked in 2023 about a potential collaboration with BTS, Balvin expressed interest, stating, “I have met them before and I mean they’re great. I would like to, why not?” Reflecting on the cultural fusion, he added, “They sing in Korean. I am Latino, and I sing in Spanish. It’s about having a global reach. I mean you have to learn a little bit about the culture and the sound, but I think it’s great. People connect with their music, which means they are doing the right thing.”

Following Balvin’s live-stream, fans are buzzing with speculation and anticipation regarding the collaboration’s release. It is anticipated that the track may drop after the Korean boyband returns from their military service in 2025.

Currently, all BTS members are fulfilling mandatory military service. Suga serves as a social service agent, while Jin and J-Hope serve as drill instructors at military training camps. RM is serving in the 15th Infantry Division, and V is part of the ROK II corps. Meanwhile, Jungkook and Jimin have reportedly joined the 5th Infantry Division.

The awaited collaboration between two global sensations is poised to become a chart-topping hit, given the immense popularity of BTS and J Balvin’s consistent success on the charts. When it debuts, the collaboration track is expected to become the next ‘It’ song.