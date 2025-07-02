BTS confirms 2026 comeback with new album and world tour

BTS 2026 Tour: After nearly two years of individual pursuits and military duties, global K-pop sensation BTS has officially confirmed their return.

In a highly anticipated live broadcast on Weverse, their first full-group appearance since 2022, the seven members thrilled fans with the announcement of a brand-new album and a massive world tour, both slated for 2026.

Advertisement

Speaking directly to their fans during the 30-minute live stream, the group revealed that they’re planning a group album for spring 2026. “We’ll begin working together on new music from July onwards,” the members shared, noting that the upcoming release will be a true group effort, with every member contributing creatively. “We’re approaching this album with the same energy and mindset we had when we debuted.”

Advertisement

The announcement marks a significant moment for ARMY, the group’s devoted global fanbase, who’ve been eagerly awaiting news of a reunion since BTS began its hiatus in 2022.

The group had taken a step back to focus on solo projects and fulfill South Korea’s mandatory military service requirements. During this time, fans saw an explosion of solo work from the members, including Jung Kook’s ‘Golden’, V’s ‘Layover’, and Jimin’s albums ‘Face’ and ‘Muse’.

Suga released ‘D-Day’, while Jin dropped two EPs (‘Happy’ in 2024 and ‘Echo’ in 2025). J-Hope gave fans ‘Jack in the Box’ and RM followed up with ‘Indigo’ and ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’.

Despite their solo successes, the excitement for a group comeback never waned. Fans were quick to flood social media with emotional reactions to the reunion livestream, which marked the first time all seven, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, had appeared together on air since September 2022.

But the excitement doesn’t stop with a new album. BTS also confirmed that they’re planning a major world tour in 2026, their first since the wildly successful ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ tour, which wrapped up four years ago and drew more than four million fans worldwide.

While exact dates and cities haven’t been announced yet, the group promised to “visit fans all around the world” once the tour kicks off.

Though speculation had been swirling about a possible March 2026 comeback, particularly after a report in the ‘Korea Herald’, BTS avoided naming a specific month during the livestream.

Still, the confirmation of a spring release has given fans something concrete to look forward to.

For ARMY, spring 2026 can’t come soon enough.