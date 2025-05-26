BTS’ Jin smashes records with solo comeback; ‘Echo’ roars to no. 3 on Billboard 200

BTS’ Jin is back, and he’s making sure the world knows it with ‘Echo’.

After completing his military service, the eldest BTS member has stepped back into the limelight like a true pop powerhouse.

Jin with his latest solo mini-album, ‘Echo’, just made a thunderous debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, setting a personal best and making history as his highest-charting solo project ever.

The album moved an impressive 43,000 equivalent units in its opening week, according to Billboard’s latest update (dated May 26).

This means ‘Echo’ has officially outshone Jin’s previous solo effort, ‘Happy’, which reached No. 4 in 2024. Clearly, the fans missed him—and they’re making up for lost time in a big way.

The emotional title track, ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’, is also riding a massive wave. It’s expected to enter the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 82 but has already clinched the top spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, with 15,000 downloads and 29,000 in total sales.

That’s not all—this makes it Jin’s third solo track to land on the Hot 100, joining ‘The Astronaut’ (No. 51) and ‘Running Wild’ (No. 53) on the list.

And Jin’s reach isn’t just in the U.S. ‘Echo’ is resonating with global audiences too. Over in the UK, the mini-album entered the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 63, while ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ made its way to No. 58 on the Official Singles Chart.

The single has also taken over sub-charts for Single Downloads, Single Sales, and Physical Singles, proving that Jin’s global popularity is as solid as ever.

Streaming platforms are feeling the Jin effect too. On Spotify, ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ made a jaw-dropping debut at No. 2 on the platform’s Daily Top Songs Global chart.

With this smashing solo comeback, Jin is stepping into his own spotlight while still carrying the spirit of BTS with him.

And if this isn’t enough to get ARMYs buzzing, there’s more on the horizon. Jin is gearing up to launch his solo tour, ‘RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR’, which promises to bring his new era of music to stages around the world.