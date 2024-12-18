Boy hospitalised in ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede suffers brain damage; on ventilator support

On December 4, a stampede occurred at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of ‘Pushpa 2’. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died in a stampede incident while her eight-year-old son Sri Tej required hospitalisation. As per reports, the eight-year-old victim is suffering from brain damage and has been placed on ventilator support.

Telangana Health Secretary, Christina Z. Chongthu and Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C. V. Anand visited the survivor and shared a shattering update about his health. According to reports, Anand addressed the media after he met the victim. He revealed that the eight-year-old had suffered brain damage. He iterated that the recovery process is going to be long and the boy is on ventilator support. “The survivor has suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen supply during the stampede and the doctors have said that it will be a long haul for the brain to develop the capacity to analyse signals.”

Additionally, on Tuesday, the hospital treating the victim also released a health update. The hospital stated that he remained in the paediatric intensive care. He needs mechanical ventilation with minimal support of oxygen and pressure. KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Secunderabad stated, “His fever is reducing and on minimal inotropes. His vital parameters are stable. He is tolerating feeds well. In view of static neurological status, tracheostomy is being planned to facilitate weaning from the ventilator.”

For the unversed, the December 4 ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede occurred as Allu Arjun attended the premiere with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. His attendance caused a ruckus among fans who started pushing through to get a glimpse of the star. Following investigations, the cops arrested the three people from the theatre. Subsequently, following a complaint from the deceased’s family, The Hyderabad police, on December 13, arrested the ‘Pushpa 2’ star Allu Arjun. After the lower court’s remand of 14 days, the High Court gave Allu Arjun an interim bail of four weeks. However, due to paperwork delay, the actor returned from jail on Saturday, December 14.

Meanwhile, the actor is yet to visit the child in the hospital. Explaining his reasoning, Allu shared a note on Instagram. He wrote, “I remain deeply concerned about young Sri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs. I wish him a speedy recovery, and I look forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest.” Additionally, at a press event, Allu Arjun expressed his remorse over the tragic incident. The actor offered 25 lakhs compensation to the family. He also assured them that he would pay the child’s medical bills.