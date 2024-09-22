BookMyShow crashes as Coldplay India concert tickets go live

Fans of Coldplay were left frustrated today as BookMyShow, the ticketing platform for the band’s upcoming Mumbai concerts, crashed just moments before the tickets went live. The iconic British band, known for hits like ‘Fix You’ and ‘Viva La Vida’, is set to perform in India as part of their highly anticipated “Music Of The Spheres” World Tour. The concerts are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025, at Mumbai’s D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium.

This marks Coldplay’s return to India after an eight-year break, and excitement among fans has been off the charts. The concert’s announcement has generated an overwhelming response, with many fans hoping to snag tickets to what promoters promise will be an “extraordinary experience.”

Coldplay’s global tour, which kicked off in March 2022, has already sold over 10 million tickets worldwide, with future shows lined up in major cities like Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong. India is the latest addition to this extensive tour.

Adding to the excitement, Coldplay is also preparing to release their new album, ‘Moon Music’, on October 4, 2024. The band is setting a new sustainability standard in the music industry, with album vinyls made entirely from recycled plastic. Reflecting on the album’s message, lead vocalist Chris Martin said, “Maybe love is the best response” in the face of global conflicts, adding a personal touch to the project’s broader themes.

For fans eager to see the band live in Mumbai, ticket prices range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, with options like Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000, and Rs 9,000. The most exclusive lounge tickets, which include an elevated view and food services, are priced at a hefty Rs 35,000. Despite the technical glitches, the demand for tickets is expected to remain fierce on BookMyShow, with each transaction allowing fans to purchase up to eight tickets.

As Coldplay prepares to grace India with its presence once again, the anticipation is palpable.