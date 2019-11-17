With over 25,000 fans, pop icon Katy Perry’s mesmerising performance blew the audience away at the OnePlus music festival held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

On Saturday night, after seven years, Katy performed in India. She had previously performed at the opening ceremony of 2012 Indian Premier League in Chennai.

“I was overwhelmed with the energy and love I felt as I performed. I had goosebumps when they sang along with me to their favorite songs. I could not have asked for more, Katy Perry said at the OnePlus music festival

“I am told this is your winter. And, knowing about the money and traffic, you should give yourself a round of applause. We love you and that’s why we are here,” Katy added.

During her performance, Katy also told the gathering:”We never want to forget you. It has been seven years since I was last in India. I can’t believe myself. Look at how many people showed up. So, it is not going to be seven more years for me to come back.”

Before she hit the stage, Dua Lipa, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, The Local Train and As we keep searching entertained the audience at OnePlus Music Festival.

The roar came when it was time for Katy to take the stage.

Taking the evening to a crescendo, Katy Perry wrapped up her performance with her hit single “Firework” accompanied by a stellar pyrotechnic show.

During the show, pop sensation Dua Lipa said: “The show tonight was absolutely amazing. This was my first gig in India and the vibe and energy of the fans blew me away! I can’t wait to come back soon.”

The crowd cheered as pop icon Dua Lipa took center stage. Keeping the momentum going, India’s Hindustani EDM music prodigy Ritviz got crowds singing along to his most acclaimed single “Udd Gaye”.

During the festival IANS took reactions from some of the fans at the festival:

Sahib Singh from Gurugram, Haryana travelled to Mumbai to see Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

He told IANS: “It’s been a fun time here, I have been here since 4 p.m. I would like to say it’s worth it. Totally great.”

Sharing the experience at OnePlus music festival, Kulesh said that he travelled from Punjab to Mumbai to enjoy the musical sensations.

“I’m enjoying every moment here. Ritviz was awesome and Dua’s performance was incredible.

He added that Katy is performing right now and it’s electrifying atmosphere here.

“I love this, can’t believe Katy is performing right in front of me.”

The 14-year-old, Gayatri, who travelled from Delhi to Mumbai to with her family, told IANS: “I really enjoyed the festival. This is the first concert of my life.

“Me and my brother is big fans of Katy Perry. But honestly, we loved Dua’s performance more. She rocked it today.”

Karan (16) from Mumbai said that this festival was absolutely amazing.

“All the artists are exceptionally talented. I had a fantastic night here This is high-quality music. I and my friends had a great time here. Thanks, Katy and Dua for coming down here to entertain us. We love you,” Karan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said that after months of planning, they were delighted with the response of the community to the first-ever OnePlus Music Festival.

“The community is at the core of everything we do. This festival was also conceptualised to give our users an immersive experience off the screen, beyond tech and there was no better way to celebrate than with the gift of music,” Vikas said.

“This is a strong start for us, and we hope to continue building on this,” he added.