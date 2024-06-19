Katy Perry to drop empowering new single ‘Woman’s World’ on July 11

Katy Perry is gearing up to make a powerful return to the music scene with her new single, “Woman’s World.” The pop icon revealed that the track will drop on July 11 at 7 pm ET, stirring excitement among her global fanbase. The buzz doesn’t stop there; Perry has also promised a brand-new music video to accompany the single, set to premiere the very next day.

The announcement came via Perry’s official Instagram, where she has been actively engaging with her fans. She recently hosted exclusive listening sessions for her eagerly awaited sixth album, indicating that “Woman’s World” marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in her musical journey.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

The cover art for the single, shot by renowned photographer Jack Bridgland, features Perry in eye-catching metallic armor-like pants paired with a bikini top, exuding strength and confidence. To further tease the release, Perry posted a short clip on Instagram, where she can be seen singing along to the empowering lyrics of “Woman’s World” in a selfie-style video, heightening fans’ anticipation.

While specific details about her upcoming album, including its title and release date, remain a closely guarded secret, the excitement around Perry’s return is palpable. Her last album, “Smile,” which dropped in August 2020, included hits like “Daisies” and the titular track. Since then, Perry has kept busy with a variety of projects, most notably her Las Vegas residency, “Play.” Running from 2021 until November 2023, the residency showcased her dynamic performance skills and left fans eagerly awaiting her next musical move.

In addition to her music career, Perry has also made waves on television as a judge on “American Idol.” She served for seven seasons before announcing her departure earlier this year, following the conclusion of the 22nd season in May. Her exit from the show was bittersweet for many fans who have enjoyed her candid and lively presence on the judging panel.

As Katy Perry prepares to unveil “Woman’s World,” the excitement is building not only for the single itself but for what it represents—a fresh, empowering direction in her ever-evolving career. With new music on the horizon and the promise of more surprises, Perry’s fans have much to look forward to in the coming months.