Zuneyra Ida Fazal: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal name their baby girl

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are over the moon with the arrival of their daughter, born on July 16, 2024. The proud parents recently shared her name—Zuneyra Ida Fazal—with their fans, unveiling it in an interview with ‘Vogue’ alongside insights into their journey as new parents.

Ali opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of parenthood, sharing, “Having a baby fills a void that you weren’t even aware existed. It amazes me every day.” He admitted that balancing work has become challenging.

He added, “I have serious anxiety when I leave home. Because I just want to see my baby Zuneyra all the time and be around Richa and her.”

The couple’s joint statement, issued on the day of birth of Zuneyra Ida Fazal, captured their joy. They wrote, “We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Their first social media post about their daughter’s arrival reflected both joy and humor. Sharing an adorable image of Zuneyra, they wrote, “Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! It’s a blessing indeed. Our baby girl keeps us very, very busy. So, thank you all for your love and blessings.”