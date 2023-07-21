Zeeshan Ayyub reveals political differences with Kangana Ranaut in candid interview

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub recently opened up in a candid interview about his views that differ from those of Kangana Ranaut, with whom he co-starred in movies like Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

During an interview, Zeeshan reminisced about his time filming Manikarnika and noted that Kangana’s political beliefs weren’t apparent at that time. They enjoyed working together on the project for five days, and the atmosphere was comfortable without any awkwardness.

However, their dynamic shifted after Zeeshan became aware of their differing political perspectives, and they haven’t communicated since then.

When asked about his stance on befriending people with different political opinions, Zeeshan explained that his minimum requirement is that they refrain from justifying the deaths of others or making insensitive statements, such as comparing contemporary issues to historical atrocities like lynchings and massacres.

He is open to rational discussions, but he draws the line when confronted with such statements, as he believes in engaging with fellow humans respectfully. He even refrained from using derogatory language like ‘animals’ to describe such people, choosing to emphasize the beauty of animals instead.

Zeeshan stated that he holds a ‘left of centre’ political position and mentioned that he hasn’t had any communication with Kangana ever since they realized their differing political views.

In his recent work, Zeeshan Ayyub appeared in the series Scoop, directed by Hansal Mehta, alongside Karishma Tanna. He portrayed the character of Imran Siddiqui, a principled editor of a newspaper organization. The series was inspired by journalist Jigna Vora’s memoir, Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her upcoming projects. She will be seen in the film Tejas, and she’s also working on her directorial debut titled Emergency, a political drama where she will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.