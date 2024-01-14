Internet roils as Anurag Kashyap praises Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In a recent turn of events, renowned film director Anurag Kashyap has stirred up a storm on the internet with his unexpected interaction with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The meeting, which took place recently, saw Anurag showering effusive praises on Sandeep and his latest film, Animal. Breaking the news on his Instagram account this Saturday, Anurag referred to Sandeep as the ‘most misunderstood, judged, and reviled filmmaker at the moment.’

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

In a series of pictures shared on his social media handle, Anurag posed alongside Sandeep, encapsulating what he described as a “great evening” with the controversial director. Anurag’s post extended beyond the usual pleasantries, as he boldly expressed his admiration for Sandeep, labeling him as the “most honest, vulnerable, and lovely human being.” Unfazed by public opinion, Anurag declared, “I really don’t give a f*** what anyone thinks of him or his film.”

Anurag Kashyap further revealed the purpose behind their rendezvous, stating that he had burning questions about Sandeep’s film, Animal, which he had watched not once, but twice. “Thank you for being patient and being yourself,” Anurag expressed his gratitude to Sandeep. He delved into the impact of Animal, boldly claiming it as the “biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time.” Anurag acknowledged the film’s undeniable impact, whether perceived as positive or negative, and commended Sandeep for shouldering it all with grace.

However, this public display of camaraderie did not sit well with the internet community. Animal has faced substantial criticism for its alleged misogyny and depiction of harassment against women. Anurag’s close associates, director Neeraj Ghaywan and lyricist Varun Grover, took a stand against the post, flagging it as inappropriate. This dissent from within Anurag’s own circle reflects the deep-seated concerns surrounding Animal’s controversial content.