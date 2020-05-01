Actor Alia Bhatt said Rishi Kapoor was a legend who became her friend over the years and she will forever hold close to her heart the love she received from the late actor.

The 67-year-old veteran, who acted in over 150 films during his five decade long career, died on Thursday at HN Reliance hospital here after a two year long battle with leukaemia.

Alia, who is dating the veteran star’s son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was among the close family and friends present at his cremation.

She later took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note for Kapoor, describing him as a “beautiful man” who brought love and goodness in her life.

“Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life… for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller,” Alia, who worked with Kapoor in 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons, wrote.

“An extremely passionate tweeter and a father in these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him. Today probably most of us can say he is like family – because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you,” she added.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 30, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

Kapoor, familiar to generations of film goers for his many films over the years, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday.

He died at 8.45 am on Thursday, the family said in a statement, requesting fans and friends to respect the restrictions in place in view of the lockdown.

The family further said that Kapoor kept the doctors and medical staff at the hospital “entertained to the last.”

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”