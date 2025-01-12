Why haven’t Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan worked together yet? The actress answers

Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her relationship with one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Salman Khan, calling him a “good friend” and sharing her thoughts on the possibility of collaborating with him in the future.

Despite numerous opportunities to work together, the two have yet to share screen space, something Kangana addressed recently.

In a candid conversation, Kangana acknowledged the multiple chances she and Salman had to team up on projects but explained that, for various reasons, these collaborations never materialized.

“Salman is a good friend of mine, and we’ve had many opportunities where we could work together. But, you know, let’s see. Somehow it never came together,” she shared.

Kangana’s admiration for Salman was also evident when she spoke about his massive fan following during a recent film trailer launch. She praised him for being one of the most beloved stars in the country, acknowledging the immense love he receives from his fans.

“If you look at Salman ji, he has such a huge fan following, and people love him so much,” she said. She further elaborated on how his popularity has made him a polarizing figure. “Those who love him will continue to love him. But those who find him bothersome will obviously hate him — whether it’s his competitors or people in the film industry. In their eyes, he will always be a source of irritation,” Kangana added.

Despite the occasional criticism and rivalry from within the industry, Kangana emphasized that Salman’s position in Bollywood is undeniable. She pointed out that people who question his success or position often view him as a threat or irritant.

“If we were in his place or if people question why he is in that position, then, of course, he will be bothersome to them,” she explained.