Who is Suhani Sethi? Actress plays ‘Jyotsna’ in Guns & Gulaabs

Suhani Sethi is known for Cuttputli (2022), Student of the Year 2 (2019) and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019).

Suhani Sethi will be seen playing the role of ‘Jyotsna’ the rich newcomer, a topper who steals the heart of Lalkrishna (Krish Rao) and makes Gangu jealous.

“Guns & Gulaabs” stands as a 2023 Indian TV series available for streaming on Netflix, falling within the genres of black comedy and crime thriller. Created and directed by Raj & DK, the show is a product of the partnership between D2R Films and Netflix.

Notable cast members include Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Goutam Sharma, Suhani Sethi, T.J. Bhanu, Gourav Sharma, Sanchay Goswami, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Suhani Sethi’s filmography:

Suhani Sethi, an emerging young Indian actress, gained prominence for her role as the 15-year-old Mridula “Mia” Chawla in “Student Of The Year 2,” a part that was subsequently taken on by renowned actress Tara Sutaria. More recently, she graced the screen in Akshay Kumar’s psychological crime thriller “Cuttputlli,” portraying the character Sofia.

Suhani’s captivating beauty and genuine smiles have consistently placed her in the spotlight. Consequently, numerous advertising firms sought her out, making her the embodiment of their brands.

Suhani’s brand endorsements:

Suhani gained widespread recognition for her role in the Himalaya’s purifying neem face wash advertisement, which effectively tackled the issue of acne and imperfections among the younger generation. This particular commercial propelled her into stardom, transforming her into a familiar presence in households. Following this success, she collaborated with a range of other well-established brands including Bournvita, Amazon, Thumbs Up, and UNICEF.

Subsequently, Suhani got to play the role of Mia in the blockbuster movie “Student of the Year 2”. It narrates the journey of Rohan Sachdev, a college student aspiring to be crowned the Student of the Year. This film also served as the debut for actresses Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.

Suhani also featured in the romantic film “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas,” directed by Sunny Deol, portraying the character Saachi Sethi. The movie starred Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles.