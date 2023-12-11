What does Zoya Akhtar say about Agastya Nanda’s unexpected debut in ‘The Archies’?

In a recent interview, Zoya Akhtar, the visionary director behind the upcoming film The Archies, shed light on the intriguing process of mentoring a fresh-faced cast and dished out surprising details about Agastya Nanda’s initial reluctance to step into the world of acting.

Known for her distinctive storytelling and knack for discovering raw talent, Zoya Akhtar shared her unique approach to working with newcomers, including star kids Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda. Unveiling her familial ties, Zoya disclosed that she values the feedback of her father Javed Akhtar and brother Farhan Akhtar, involving them in the creative process.

Amidst the ensemble cast of seven vibrant characters, Zoya Akhtar encountered an unexpected challenge with Agastya Nanda, who initially harbored reservations about venturing into the world of acting. Delving into her approach, Zoya emphasized her comfort in handling actors, ensuring a seamless transition for the budding stars. “Everyone knew it’s an ensemble cast of seven characters. Every character has a beginning, middle, and end. They know what to accept. Agastya, Suhana, and others were all auditioned. We wanted the characters in the age group of 17 years. Agastya didn’t want to act. He is into business but we tested him and he came for an audition,” she explained.

Advertisement

Zoya Akhtar further unraveled the intricacies of working with a predominantly novice cast, highlighting the absence of professional on-screen experience among the actors, except for Mihir. She justified the choice of casting fresh faces by emphasizing the need for a clean slate, devoid of any preconceived notions or celebrity baggage. “Because these comic characters are iconic, fresh and new faces were ideal. If you take any star, they would come with baggage, so, we wanted fresh new actors so they look believable. Hence, we cast newcomers; their energy and excitement are contagious.”

As The Archies takes shape, Zoya Akhtar’s revelation adds a layer of authenticity to the project, promising audiences a refreshing and genuine cinematic experience with a cast untainted by the industry’s glamour.