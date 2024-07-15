‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ celebrates 13 years of friendship and adventure

Today marks a special anniversary for fans of Bollywood cinema as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the beloved romantic comedy drama, celebrates 13 years since its release. Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, the film captivated audiences with its heartfelt storyline and stellar performances.

Released on July 15, 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara follows the journey of three childhood friends – Arjun, Kabir, and Imran – portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol respectively. The trio reunites for an adventurous road trip across scenic Spain, a journey that not only explores their bonds of friendship but also unravels personal revelations and romantic entanglements.

The film’s ensemble cast, including Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, delivered memorable performances that resonated with viewers. It was a cinematic delight with a soundtrack composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, featuring soulful melodies and the infectious energy of “Senorita,” choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, which became an instant favorite.

Despite initial delays in its release due to technical issues, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara debuted to critical acclaim and commercial success, grossing ₹1.53 billion worldwide. It swept awards season, winning accolades at the 57th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Zoya Akhtar, among others. The film also earned recognition at the 59th National Film Awards for Best Choreography and Best Audiography.

To commemorate this milestone, Zoya Akhtar shared a nostalgic moment on Instagram, featuring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol in a candid shot from the film’s set, capturing their camaraderie and the spirit of adventure that defined the movie.

For fans and cinephiles alike, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara remains a timeless classic that celebrates the essence of living life to the fullest, reminding us all that sometimes, you truly only live once.