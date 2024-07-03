Shabana Azmi reflects on harmonious family bonds with Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani

In a candid conversation on Arbaaz Khan’s talk show, Shabana Azmi shared heartfelt insights into her relationship dynamics with Javed Akhtar and his ex-wife, Honey Irani. Reflecting on the early days of their union, Shabana recalled how Honey initially felt “rejected and bitter” upon learning about her and Javed’s affair. Despite these emotions, Honey chose not to disrupt the relationship between Javed, Shabana, and her children Zoya and Farhan, from a previous marriage.

“I remember Honey feeling hurt and bitter at first,” Shabana reminisced, “but Javed persisted, and what emerged from that is something I am truly proud of.” She emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of the children, noting that both she and Javed worked diligently to ensure there was no bitterness in their blended family dynamic.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Shabana spoke warmly of her bond with Honey, highlighting their mutual respect and open communication. “Honey knows she can rely on Javed for advice, even at odd hours,” Shabana shared, underscoring the mature understanding that evolved over time.

“When I married Javed, the children were very young,” Shabana explained, “but gradually, they became comfortable with me. Today, they often turn to me for guidance, showing how our relationship has grown beyond just a stepmother-stepchildren dynamic.”

Acknowledging Honey’s generosity and maturity in not alienating the children from their father, Shabana expressed deep appreciation. “It would have been easy to create rifts, but Honey chose differently,” she remarked. “We all deserve credit for fostering this harmonious coexistence.”

In conclusion, Shabana Azmi reflected on the journey that led to their harmonious family unit. “It wasn’t always easy, but our commitment to respect and understanding prevailed,” she affirmed. “Today, our bond stands as a testament to the power of patience and mutual respect.”