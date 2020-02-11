While the cast is busy in the promotions of the comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the makers, on Monday dropped another song from the film. The foot-tapping number is gaining a lot of attention. The 35-year-old actor now brings the disco era back with the remix of Bappi Lahiri’s popular number, “Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re”. The new version is named “Arrey Pyar Kar Le”, after the lyrics of the hit song.

Sharing the song on his official Instagram handle, Ayushmann wrote, “War nahi, Pyaar karenge! #AreyPyaarKarLe out now! ht #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan (sic).”

The 2 minute 41 seconds song gives a retro vibe as it is the revised version of the popular 80’s track “Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re”.

In the song, one can see Ayushmann shaking a leg on the dance floor sporting shiny bell-bottom pants, he is also joined by his love interest Jitendra Kumar. The dancing number also features Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in the retro look.

The actor has teamed up with composers Bappi Lahiri and Tanishk Bagchi to recreate the song from the 1985 film Saaheb, which featured actors Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.

The disco song has been penned by Vayu and crooned by Bappi Lahiri and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Before the release of the song, Neena Gupta shared her and co-star Gajraj Rao’s look on her Instagram account and wrote, “Pehchana? Mr & Mrs Tripathi. Song out tomorrow! #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhan (sic).”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second instalment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan film, which was released in 2017.

The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.

