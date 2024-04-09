Anil Kapoor to play RAW Chief in YRF spy film starring Alia Bhatt

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is gearing up to dive into the thrilling world of espionage in an upcoming Yash Raj Films project, reportedly set to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. Known for his recent stellar performances in ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’, Anil is rumored to step into the shoes of the RAW Chief, a role previously inhabited by the late Girish Karnad in the ‘Tiger’ franchise.

Sources close to the film revealed to the media that Anil Kapoor’s involvement marks a significant addition to YRF’s spy universe as a RAW chief, hinting at potential cameo appearances in other upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated ‘War II’ helmed by director Ayan Mukerji.

Speaking at FICCI Frames, YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani shared insights into the expanding spy universe, confirming Alia Bhatt’s lead role in an upcoming espionage thriller. He expressed enthusiasm for the franchise’s growth, emphasizing its importance as a flagship intellectual property for the studio.

The spy-action genre seems to be gaining momentum in Bollywood, with ‘War 2’ set to feature a star-studded cast including Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. Actor Ashutosh Rana, known for his role as Colonel Luthra in ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’, hinted at the excitement surrounding the sequel’s production, promising audiences a captivating cinematic experience filled with thrilling missions and high-octane action.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘War 2’ is slated for release on Independence Day 2025, promising audiences another adrenaline-fueled adventure in the ever-expanding YRF spy universe. With Kapoor’s addition to the cast and the franchise’s continued growth, fans can expect an exhilarating cinematic journey that pushes the boundaries of espionage thrillers in Indian cinema.