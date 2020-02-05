Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are currently on a promotional tour of their next flick Love Aaj Kal. On Tuesday, the duo flew off to Ahmedabad to promote Imtiaz Ali’s directorial. The duo keeps on treating their fans with BTS pictures. While the fans are praising their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen camaraderie is all kinds of cute.

On Tuesday, Kartik took to his official Instagram to share a video with Sara, shot in the flight as they waited to take off for Ahmedabad. The duo is seen sitting next to each other and speaking into the camera, telling their fans that they’re headed to Ahemdabad. But it’s their adorable attempt at speaking Gujarati that’s grabbing eyeballs.

“Sara hum kahan ja rahe hain kal?” Kartik asks. Sara replies, “Kal nahin aaj, kal ka kisi ko nahin pata.”

“Hume neend aarahi hai, samajh nahi araha hai kal aaj kya?” Kartik adds.

“Hum ja rahe hain Ahmedabad,” the Love Aaj Kal actors jointly say.

“Suchhe,” Kartik says. “Saruchhe,” Sara adds. “Sara-chhe,” Kartik concludes.

The video was then shared by the Sartik (Sara and Kartik) fan club on their Instagram.

In the video, Kartik and Sara are seen twinning in black-rimmed spectacles.

This is for the first time that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will share screen space in a film. While Kartik will play two roles – Raghu and Veer in Love Aaj Kal, Sara’s character is called Zoe. Love Aaj Kal also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma.

Kartik and Sara’s Love Aaj Kal is a sequel of the 2009 film of the same name, both directed by Imtiaz Ali. The original starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead.